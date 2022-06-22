With cuts in Ebanx, startups already exceed the mark of 1.9 thousand layoffs in the country

Ebanx laid off around 20% of its workforce of more than 1,700 professionals

In line with a global movement that is already showing its harsh reflexes in Brazil, the list of startups or Brazilian technology-based companies that are reducing their staff has just gained another member.

Fintech from Curitiba, responsible for processing payments for services such as Spotify and Airbnb in Latin America, Ebanx confirmed on the afternoon of this Tuesday, June 21, the dismissal of about 340 employees, which represents approximately 20% of its team formed by more than 1,700 professionals.

When citing that the “revision” of the operation was adopted with the objective of reinforcing the focus on its core businessinternational payments, the company reported that some projects are being discontinued.

Ebanx also stressed that professionals impacted by the cut will receive, in addition to the termination and the computer used at work, a package of benefits that includes additional values ​​and extension of the health plan.

“The decision was made based on the current scenario of the technology market as a whole, impacted profoundly and quickly by the macroeconomic environment. Ebanx remains committed to its sustainability and growth, following the mission of generating access between consumers and global companies,” the company said in a statement.

That same premise helps explain the series of layoffs that gained traction among local startups about three months ago. This movement is justified in a scenario of more restricted investments and in the mantra of cash preservation disseminated by venture capital funds to their portfolio companies.

As a reflection of this context and with the confirmation of Ebanx, the cuts announced by these companies in Brazil have already surpassed 1.9 thousand layoffs since the month of March, according to data from the website. LayOffs Brazilwhich follows this movement in the country.

Ebanx, which surpassed US$1 billion in valuation in 2019, after a contribution from FTV Capital, was not the only local unicorn to reduce its staff. Loft, QuintoAndar and Mercado Bitcoin, for example, cut 159, 160 and 125 professionals from their teams, respectively.

The list also includes unicorns from other countries, such as Kavak, a Mexican startup buying and selling used and used cars, which laid off about 300 professionals from its Brazilian operation earlier this month.

This week, who also added to these statistics was Shopee, an e-commerce company from Singapore, which laid off about 50 employees at its local operation. According to a survey by LayOffs Brasil, the list also includes names such as Frubana, Sami, Klivo, Zoop, Olist and SumUp.

In the case of Ebanx, the cuts came exactly one year after the company received a US$430 million contribution from Advent International. At the time, the startup announced that the investment paved the way for an IPO on Nasdaq, which was expected to take place within 12 months.

The change in the global scenario has, of course, altered these plans. And it was one of the topics addressed by Paula Bellizia, president of global payments at Ebanx, in a recent interview with NeoFeed.

“The moment is now to focus on our growth, focus on our customers”, said the executive, in the conversation held in May this year. “We remain very optimistic despite the fact that the external scenario is one of caution.”

* Correction: contrary to what was previously published, the number of layoffs on Ebanx is 340 and not 360 employees