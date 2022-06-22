With three from Biro, Corinthians thrash Internacional in the under-20 Brasileirão

O Corinthians won his first victory in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, on Tuesday afternoon, by beating Internacional, at Morada dos Quero-Queros, in Alvorada, Rio Grande do Sul, by 5-0, with a hat-trick in the middle. -camper Guilherme Biro and two of Arthur Sousa. The match was valid for the second round of the competition.

Danilo sent to the field a team with Kaue; Léo Maná, Tchoca, Murillo, Vítor Meer; Zé Vitor, Ryan Gustavo, Biro; Pedrinho, Kayke and Arthur Sousa.

After dominating most of the actions, Timãozinho reached the first goal after a pass from Kayke to Biro, who sent it with class to the back of the net, still in the first half.

In the second stage, the team took off on the scoreboard: Biro scored a great goal from outside the area, with a kick in the top right corner of the goalkeeper, and then left another one after a great move by Pedrinho on the left.

Finally, Arthur Sousa gave the final numbers to the game by scoring the next two. In the first, shirt 0 received at the entrance of the area, dribbled the marker and kicked to swell the nets. In extra time, he received a pass from the right, already inside the area, and sent strong to finish the rout.

It is worth remembering that Guilherme Biro has already been called up on some occasions to participate in the main squad’s training, commanded by Vítor Pereira, that always uses and praises the alvinegra base. Others who have already participated in the activities were Léo Maná, Vítor Meer, Zé Vítor and Bidon, who entered the second stage.

With the result, Timãozinho reached three points and jumped from eighth position in group B to third place – in the first round, the team had lost to Athletico-PR. Inter, on the other hand, dropped from the third to the fourth position, as Grêmio still beat Atlético-GO.

It is worth remembering that, at this stage of the Brasileirão, only the top four in each group qualify. In the next round, which takes place on Sunday, Corinthians visits Atlético-GO, at CT do Dragão, in Goiânia, for the third round of the under-20 Brasileirão, at 10 am (GMT). Internacional hosts Athletico the day before, at 15:00 (Brasília time).

Leave your comment