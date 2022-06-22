Xbox Cloud Gaming will get mouse and keyboard support and latency improvements

Company promises up to 72ms reduction in streaming latency

This Tuesday (21), the Microsoft released guidance on game platforms to developers at the “Xfest for Everyone” gives Microsoft Game Dev. Some of these instructions pertain to the Xbox Cloud Gaming, the brand’s cloud gaming service. The company promises to bring, soon, ways to reduce latency in transmissions and more gameplay options through peripherals such as mouse and keyboard.

With a focus on game developers, the lecture given by Morgan Brown, software engineer of Xbox Game Streaming, and available on YouTube, aims to provide guidance to creators on how to make games more suitable for streaming. This involves, according to the brand, improvements in gameplay responsiveness.

Reduction in latency

THE Microsoft is pointing out to developers a new company API that is under development and that it says will reduce overall latency up to 72 ms. The tool is called “Direct Capture” and should eliminate some steps of the transmission process, such as the waiting time for the VSync for example, reproducing hardware features in software.

Compared to the current system, the Microsoft claims that latency can go out of 8-74ms for until 2-12ms, if developers adopt the new possibilities. The momentary limitation, in this case, must be in terms of resolution, since the “Direct Capture” does not support max 1440p. Which shouldn’t be a real problem, as the xCloud runs games, for now, at 720p on mobile and 1080p on PC/web.

– Continues after advertising –

Peripheral support

As for keyboard and mouse support, Morgan Brown stated that developers can already start including in the games that they will be added to the streaming as soon as the Microsoft finish your support build.

On another occasion, one of the heads of the Microsoft Flight Simulator said that support could arrive this summer in the northern hemisphere, that is, between the end of June and September. The novelty, then, may be available to players soon.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Microsoft, The Verge