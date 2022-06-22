You won’t have food or gas, but you’ll be happy

In the never-so-current book “1984”, wars were used, among other reasons, to prevent the accumulation of surplus production. According to the party, “comfort” could bring major problems to a highly hierarchical society, such as a feeling of abundance and consequent posture of independence from the State.

Interestingly, at a time when many experts were predicting a much better future than we could have imagined, we started hearing about scarcity. In the book “Abundance,” released in 2019 and written by Singularity University founder Peter H. Diamandis and journalist and marketing guru Steve Kotler, the authors predicted that technological advances could, in the near future, bring an end to scarcity. It was what everyone dreamed of. But in 2020, everything changed. The health crisis interrupted global chains and reversed the most optimistic forecasts. More than that, 2022 has been the year in which a post-pandemic world was beginning to be envisioned. However, at the end of February, we saw a new war begin. Once again, the discourse on scarcity returned. Now predicting lack of energy and food.

As incredible as it may seem, the most prosperous nation in the world, internationally known for its abundance in the most diverse areas, today begins to face, in practice, the lack of inputs and basic products. When this happens in the richest country on the planet, other nations wonder what will become of them in a scenario like this.

Some items are already starting to become increasingly rare on North American shelves. Although it is an irregular situation, not generalized, the fact raises an alert for the world. Wheat has become a precious element. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of the main wheat suppliers in the world, completely broke its production chain. Meanwhile, to protect the domestic market, India banned its export of the grain in mid-May, which sent prices soaring around the world.

Brazil has devoted more sugarcane to ethanol production in an attempt to offset high gasoline prices. That’s why sugar is getting more and more expensive in the United States. Meanwhile, US officials have temporarily suspended imports of avocados from Mexico after a US security inspector received a threat. Prices are still high and a possible shortage has not yet been ruled out.

Pulp supply has also been affected by the war in Ukraine, which has driven up the price of toilet paper, as well as paper towels and tissues. Canned goods are also in short supply, due to the lack of aluminum. One of the causes pointed out is the stock that people started to make from 2020, with the beginning of the pandemic, in the face of fear of a generalized food shortage. This seems to have also generated a lack of food for dogs and cats, also dependent on aluminum cans. In January of this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on the shortage of formula for babies, which became even worse when, in March, a recall of these foods was announced due to contamination by bacteria.

A Business Insider poll showed that nearly half of Americans noticed a shortage of meat and eggs earlier this year. And this is where things start to get weird. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the death of at least 2,000 cattle in the state. According to official reports, the cause was “heat stress”, the association between high temperatures and high humidity. This leads to lower milk production in cows, incidence of diseases in the herd and higher mortality rate. At the same time, an outbreak of avian flu has already wiped out huge numbers of birds. According to the Department of Agriculture, the virus is spreading mainly due to the migration of wild birds. As of June, 38 million birds have died or been killed to contain the outbreak.

As if it couldn’t get any worse, food production factories are experiencing an unbelievable run of bad luck. It’s planes crashing into food production centers, electrical shorts causing fires and crazy people destroying food production centers. As is the case with the Garrand County Food Pantry in Kentucky, which was destroyed by fire in November last year. A woman was arrested accused of starting the fire.

On the other hand, due to the historic increase in fuel prices, some farmers are unable to work. In Pennsylvania, the exorbitant value of diesel is making agricultural machinery unfeasible. But we cannot forget that, in 2020, Biden promised to fight the production of oil and gas, on the grounds that they pollute the environment. And he fulfilled his promise in the first hours of his inauguration in 2021, when he signed a series of executive orders that, in effect, eliminated American energy self-sufficiency, which was exacerbated with the outbreak of the War in Ukraine. The world is getting more and more out of alternatives. Wind turbine blades cannot be recycled, which also causes a lot of slowdown in the industry.

The high price of fuel and the legislation that controls the so-called “carbon footprint” will impact the movement of people and goods, whether private cars and public transport, but also freight, cargo ships, planes and factories as a whole. The fear is that, in this process, millions of people will lose their jobs and hunger will spread throughout the world with an intensity never seen before.

The proposal to stop depending on fossil fuels is very beautiful, but to make this transition abruptly would be a catastrophe of unimaginable proportions. No madman would try to make this transition suddenly. But the pandemic, coupled with the crisis in Ukraine, may have turned the nightmare into reality. See what the Petro Online website argues would happen if:

“Oil and gasoline prices would skyrocket. Eventually, all private transport would cease. Emergency services would continue for a while, but they too faltered. All public transport, including planes, trains and buses, would be paralyzed. The industry would be hit hard; millions would lose their jobs. Food production would also suffer on an incredible scale and hundreds of millions would starve to death as a result. Crime would reach record levels as the police and other emergency services became non-existent. Diseases and epidemics would explode as drugs to treat them became impossible to manufacture. The global economy would collapse. The Earth would experience widespread deforestation as people would cut any available firewood to avoid freezing in winter. Winter would also cause a mass exodus from northern cities across the world. Communication systems, including the internet, would fall into disrepair and disuse.”

The solution proposed by the specialists of the century. XXI is to consume artificial meat, 3D printed food, ingest locusts, go vegan and close all industries. But how to do this, for example, in a Europe that has just seen its gas supply cut off by Russia? Germans and Dutch have already authorized the return of coal-fired plants. Will the celebrities and international figures who complained so much about carbon emissions speak out? I doubt it, since, for them, there is “good carbon” and “evil carbon”.

But do not worry. Bill Gates bought much of the farmland in the US. He will save humanity. And Biden will import oil from Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Russia, indirectly, even after sanctions. You will have nothing, but you will be happy. And so the world is getting crazier and less abundant, unfortunately.