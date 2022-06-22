YouTube overtakes WhatsApp as the main social news network in Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Keeping up with news on the internet is nothing new, but the websites and networks used for this purpose are constantly changing. A new report from the Reuters Institute shows that YouTube is now the main source of journalistic information in Brazil. The video platform overtook WhatsApp and Facebook to take the lead.

YouTube (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

According to the 2022 edition (link to PDF) of the Digital News Report from the Reuters Institute, 43% of respondents use YouTube for news, four percentage points more than a year ago (link to PDF).

WhatsApp comes in second with 41%, two percentage points lower than in 2022.

In 2021, the lead belonged to Facebook. Now, he appears in third place, with 40%, a drop of seven percentage points.

Social networks open the way to TV

YouTube has grown, and it’s not just him. An interesting piece of information from the research is that more and more people get information through social networks, and less use TV to follow events.

Social media is a source of news for 64% of respondents, against 55% who watch TV to get information.

Social networks surpassed TV in 2021, but the distance was much smaller: 63% against 61%.

Instagram grows, and TikTok appears on the list

The growth of networks, however, is not homogeneous. While Facebook plummeted and YouTube rose, Instagram and TikTok gained a lot of ground.

Instagram went from 30% in 2021 to 35% in 2022. The network remains in fourth place, a position that seems well consolidated — Twitter, in fifth place, is far away, with only 13%.

TikTok made its debut on the Reuters Institute list, which brings the six most important networks in each country.

The short video app ranks sixth and is used by 12% of respondents as a source of journalistic information, up five percentage points from 2021.

The survey interviewed 2,022 Brazilians between January and March 2022. The questionnaires were under the responsibility of YouGov, and sources of information from local surveys were used.