Zoë Kravitz to Star in and Produce Superpowered Villain Movie

Actress Zoë Kravitz, who played Catwoman most recently in “Batman”, will star in and produce the thriller “The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets”, a Warner Bros.

“The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets” is based on a short story by writer Leyna Krow and tells the story of two twin sisters who make a living robbing banks. The detail is that one of the girls has extraordinary powers, such as super strength and psychic powers, while the other is an ordinary human.

While her role has not been confirmed, she will likely play the twins.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, the project is also produced by Matt Jackson, from Jackson Pictures, who directed the Oscar-nominated films “The Big Move” (2017) and “Chicago 7”.

The film is still in the early stages of production, with no definition of cast and crew, and has not had a premiere date or release date revealed by Warner.

In addition, Zoë is preparing to make her directorial debut in “Pussy Island”, which already has Channing Tatum confirmed in the cast and is in pre-production.

In addition to “Batman,” the 34-year-old actress also starred in this year’s “Kimi: Someone’s Listening,” directed by Steven Soderbergh and released by HBO Max.