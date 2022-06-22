Zoe Kravitz will star in and star in a new thriller from Warner Bros.

After living one of the protagonists of Batman, Zoe Kravitz is intensifying ties with Warner Bros. The actress will star in and produce the thriller The Sundance Kig Might Have Some Regrets (still untitled in Portuguese). The film, which is based on a short story written by Leyna Krow, went through an auction in a fierce bidding war before being acquired by the studio.

The story is described as a redefinition of the heist genre with a plot centered on twins who are bank robbers – one of them with supernatural power. A twin is named Maggie, who is the brains and brawn of the duo with her telekinesis, super strength, linguistic fluency, invincibility and more, while the narrator is the self-appointed face of the operation.

This twin will follow Maggie every step of the way, but when her newest venture goes awry, she starts having a second thought about the life they lead, especially when gunfire starts to hit her and her impenetrable sister.

Krow is the author of the short story collection I’m Fine, who was a finalist for the Believer Book Award. your tale sinkhole is set with Jordan Peele and Issa Rae at Universal, while their debut novel, the western titled Fire Season, will be published this summer.

