Zoey Deutch is canceled online in the trailer for the comedy ‘Not Okay’

The official trailer for ‘Not Okay‘, new comedy starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien. The feature is scheduled to premiere on July 29 on the streaming platform Hulu, still no date for Brazil.

”Not Okay’ follows Danni Sanders (Deutch), a writer with no goals, no friends, no romantic prospects and, most importantly, no followers, who creates a fake trip to Paris in hopes of increasing her social media engagement. When a terrible incident occurs in the City of Light, Danni is drawn into a lie far bigger than she imagined. She returns home a “heroine”, strikes up an unexpected friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a survivor dedicated to social change, and begins to get involved with the man of her dreams, Colin (O’Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and fans she’s always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade comes down – and she discovers the tougher side of the internet,” reads the synopsis.















The cast also includes Embeth Davidtz, Brennan Brown, Karan Soni, Sarah Yarkin, and Nadia Alexander.

Check out: