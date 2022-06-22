Zoo worker is bitten by tiger, dies of heart attack hours later

  • On October 1, 2003, the US emergency service receives a call from a man who says he urgently needs care after being attacked by a pit bull. It was a half-truth: he really needed care, but he had been attacked by a much wilder animal, a three-year-old, 200-kilogram Siberian tiger.

    Thus, the story of Antoine Yates began to become known!

    Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

  • Antoine, then 37, had suffered serious injuries: his forearm was lacerated and part of the bone in his right leg could be seen. The flesh of both places looked as if it had been torn apart by powerful claws. Crying and face down on the floor, he confirmed the version that he was a pit bull

    Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

  • Within hours, the cops learned the truth: the attack was on Ming, a 3-year-old tiger who was also Antoine’s best friend since he was a cub.

    Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

  • How had a wild and endangered tiger lived in a New York apartment without drawing the attention of the authorities? The answers began to appear in later days

    Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

  • Two days later, local police officers had a plan: one of them would climb down a rope, observe the apartment and shoot tranquilizer darts at the animal for it to be picked up.

    Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

  • Martin Duffy, the officer in charge of the action, described the tense moments of the operation in an interview with the New York Post in 2018.

    Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

  • ‘I put the rifle through the window, threw a dart and hit him. (…) He jumped up and ran out He ran to the opposite wall of the room, turned around and ran back to the window, to me’, said the officer.

    Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

  • According to Duffy, only the bars on the window stopped the tiger from attacking him.

    Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

  • After 15 minutes, with the dart already taking effect, the police force entered the apartment, accompanied by wildlife conservation officials.

    Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

  • In the apartment, they still had to deal with snakes and a 2m crocodile named Al, all raised by Antoine.

    Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

  • At the trial hearing, where Antoine was charged with possession of a wild animal, misdemeanor, among other crimes, he explained why he had a three-year friendship with Ming.

    Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

  • ‘He was abandoned. I know what abandonment feels like. I feel heartbroken. I miss him so much. He’s like my brother, my best friend, my only friend, really.”

    Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

  • Antoine also had two lions (Jabba and Nemo), who died young. Nemo was even bought already sick from a Minnesota dealer. He had a few days to live, but with Antoine he lived for more than a year.

    Reproduction/Noah’s Lost Ark Animal Rescue Center

  • In an interview with MEL Magazine, Antoine stated that he bought 9 kg of meat every day and spent 23 hours a day inside the apartment, living in harmony with a lot of animals. But how did the attack take place?

    Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

  • According to Antoine, it had to do with a cat named Shadow, which he brought in from the street. The attack was the day Ming and Shadow first saw each other, after Antoine forgot to put the cat in a room, as usual. If the two had not known each other for three years, Ming would have killed him, but he was ‘content’ to take out the frustration of not killing Shadow by snapping Antoine’s knee.

    Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

  • Antoine lost the criminal case opened later, but a settlement saw him avoid arrest. His animals were taken to sanctuaries. Ming lived in a sanctuary in Ohio until October 2019, when he passed away at age 19.

    Reproduction/Noah’s Lost Ark Animal Rescue Center

