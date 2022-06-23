10 tech news to get your day started (23/06)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Wednesday (22). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. iPhone 13 leads: see 10 best-selling cell phones in the world. In April, smartphones from Apple and Samsung dominated the ranking of the best sellers globally, with only one spot taken by Xiaomi.

2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts on Disney+. Great news for wizard fans!

3. A 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 1,000 people. According to an official at the Afghan interior ministry, the death toll could rise as relief teams reach the remote region.

4. Netflix: All streaming releases in July 2022. Netflix is ​​expected to receive new episodes of Rebel, season 4 of Virgin River and the long-awaited finale of season 4 of Stranger Things; see list of releases!

5. Google discontinues the Android Auto mobile app. The Android Auto app is now only available on ‘car screens’, according to Google.

6. Samsung announces Galaxy F13 with 6000 mAh battery. Mobile is similar to the Galaxy M13 and comes with up to 8 GB of virtual RAM.

7. WhatsApp prepares new animated heart emojis; see images. The application is testing the novelty in the mobile version; check out.

8. Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED and 14X OLED Space Edition arrive in Brazil. The new Asus notebooks were announced for Brazil at an event held this Wednesday (22).

9. Hyenas: new SEGA game is revealed for PC and consoles; see the trailer. Developed by Creative Assembly, Hyenas does not yet have a release date, but will have versions for PC, in addition to new and old consoles.

10. Peaky Blinders: Tomas Shelby has DWRI intelligence. Dr. Fabiano de Abreu explains what DWRI intelligence is and why the Peaky Blinders character has this ability.