3,316 open opportunities in more than 10 states

With teleworking increasingly on the rise, many companies found in this employment format the chance to save, especially with the price of fuel and transport in the heights. Recently, numerous companies in more than 10 states announced home office job vacancies.

Overall, the opportunities are to work in the telemarketing business. Stations are offered for operator, attendant, sales, SAC and more. Some even to work in remote service via WhatsApp.

The requirements for those who want to occupy a position in the area are to know how to perform various tasks, have the ability to deal with people and complaints, be receptive, good verbal fluency, ease with sales, among others. These and other attributions can be checked in the descriptions of each of the vacancies.

Regarding salaries, many companies offer remuneration compatible with the market, in addition to additional benefits, such as food stamps, transportation vouchers and reward for the number of sales. The contracting modalities can be CLT, Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI), intermittent, among others.

How to apply for home office jobs

Those interested in participating in some of the selection processes should start by registering their professional resume at this address.

In the second step, simply access the complete list of vacancies and select the one that best meets your professional profile. Some states with available places include: Amazonas, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and more. Remembering that the number of vacancies can change without prior notice by companies.