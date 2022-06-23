5 Dangerous Android Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone

The term “malware” refers to software created to cause inconvenience to users. These types of malevolent programs run from apps that users themselves download, believing it to be a harmless platform.

Want to learn how to protect yourself from it? Then check out this article in full!

How does malware work?

In fact, there are several types of malware. Some of them are created in order to obtain information about users, such as application and bank passwords. Others serve exclusively to cause inconvenience, such as slowing down the processor and opening unsolicited pages.

Many people already have knowledge about how malware works on computers, as these programs usually run as “viruses” on the internet. Currently, these software are programs to adapt to mobile devices such as cell phones.

mobile malware

In recent days, many users of Android devices have been complaining that their phones are not working properly. In many of these cases, this issue was related to specific apps that were downloaded onto the devices.

Check out the most popular apps that work as malware below:

PIP Pic Camera Photo Editor;

Wild & Exotic Animal Wallpaper;

ZodiHoroscope- Fortune Finder;

PIP Camera 2022;

Flashlight Magnifier.

Most of these apps work in such a way that certain data related to the account with which the registration was made is stolen.

How to protect yourself from malware?

Well, the best way to protect yourself from malware is to pay close attention to pages, links and apps that appear to be suspicious. Among the main security measures are: