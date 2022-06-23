5 movies for you to watch on a hot night

Movie streaming tips

Looking for movies to watch tonight? So you came to the right place.

We separated five films, two of which are in the Amazon Prime Video and two arrived at Netflix, for you to see.

From suspense to passionate romance!

Check out the complete list:

Beyond the mountains

In the film, farmer Rosemary Uldoon is determined to win the love of her neighbor Anthony Reilly. The problem is, Anthony seems to have inherited a family curse, and he doesn’t notice his beautiful admirer.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

The cast has Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan and Jon Hamm.

Encounter

Malik Khan (Riz Ahmed) is convinced that Earth will undergo an alien invasion. On a mission to protect his two children, he ends up kidnapping them from their mother and embarking on a journey for survival.

Oscar nominee for Sound of Silence, Riz Ahmed, stars in the film.

Unforgiven

Freed from prison but without society’s pardon, a woman convicted of murder decides to look for the sister she left behind.

The film stars Oscar winner Sandra Bullock and also stars Viola Davis.

Two

Two strangers discover, upon waking, that they have been surgically joined together. And they are even more shocked when they discover who is behind this ordeal.

With Love, Anonymous

A text message sent by mistake turns into a virtual friendship with a taste of romance, but the couple doesn’t realize they already know each other in real life.

You will like it too!

If you’ve seen the new movie by Netflix, Unforgiven, check out the video below to find out if it is based on real events and the whole story behind it. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!