6G Internet arrives in 2030 and will be 100 times faster than 5G | Telephony

The 5G internet is still being implemented in Brazil, but 6G is undergoing rapid development and could reach until 2030. China Mobile, the world’s largest telephone operator, released a technical study that proposes the architecture and design for the next generation internet icon. The network infrastructure project provides for Speed ​​gains of up to a hundred times over current 5Gin addition to greater reliability.

Currently, China leads the 6G race, even with very high investment from companies from countries such as South Korea, the United States and Japan for the development of the network. The expectation is that the new era of mobile internet will hit the market in the next eight years. During this period, the technology will undergo improvements, while 5G will continue to expand around the world.

6G network arrives in 2030 with internet 100 times faster than 5G

The document titled “Technical White Paper on 6G Network Architecture” suggests 6G architecture based on “three bodies, four layers and five sides”. The study also makes a systematic analysis of driving forces. This means that the research not only proposes the design of the technology, but also brings together several existing concepts that were considered viable for the practical development of the network.

The study shows that most of the Preliminary 6G performance indicators reveal that the new telecom era will be between ten and one hundred times faster than the current 5G. For the user, this translates into the possibility of simultaneously downloading ten HD resolution videos in just one second. Another improvement will be in connection latency — which is the time it takes a small packet of data to reach the destination and return to the source machine.

It is worth remembering that China Mobile, responsible for releasing the technical document, is the largest operator in China and in the world, currently having 967 million customers, 495 million of whom are 5G network users.

In Brazil, 5G is still in its infancy, even in large urban centers. nPerf’s global cellular mobile network coverage map shows that even capitals like Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo have a 5G network limited to small areas.

In addition, most of this type of coverage in Brazil is the so-called “impure 5G” (also known as 5G DDS or “5Gzinho”), which uses 4G antennas to propagate 5G signal. Despite being 2.4 times faster than 4G, it doesn’t match 5G at full capacity.

Map of 3G, 4G and 5G coverage of the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Brasília reveals the low uptake of 5G

For this reason, it is difficult to talk about 6G in Brazil, but there are some initiatives to leverage the promotion of the network in the country. Recently, the National Telecommunications Institute (Inatel), with support from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and RNP, coordinates the work for the project to develop an action plan (framework) for the implementation and study of 6G in the country.

The project is in the second phase, the objective of which is “to create applications for the 6G network that add value to Brazilian society” and “to train competences in research, development, implementation and operation of advanced mobile networks”.

with information from chalk China, nPerf and MyDrive

