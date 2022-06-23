Abusive relationship is the theme of “Até a Morte”, a film that hits theaters in Cotia and region

Revenge, terror and abusive relationships are mixed in the premiere of cinemas in Cotia and region, this Thursday (23), the feature film “Até a morte”. Directed by Scott Dale, the production marks the return of actress Megan Fox to the horror genre, more than a decade after “Girl from Hell” (2009).

In the plot, we meet Emma, ​​a woman who is unhappy in her marriage to criminal lawyer Mark. After ending her affair with Tom, a partner in her husband’s company, Emma goes out with Mark to celebrate their wedding anniversary and takes her to a secluded lake house they used to visit at the beginning of their relationship. The next morning, Emma wakes up to find herself handcuffed to Mark, dead. Forced to drag her husband’s corpse everywhere, she finds that he destroyed her cell phone and removed all sharp objects from the house and left her a message in their car. Upon hearing the message, his late partner says that he knew about the extramarital affair he was living. Seeing another person approaching the house, Emma then has to fight for her life against this person who orchestrated everything to kill her and her husband.

In addition to Megan Fox, the production has Eoin Macken, Callan Mulvey, Jack Roth and Aml Ameen in its cast. The work has a screenplay by Jason Carvey.

where to watch

The feature film will be shown in all the main cinema chains in the region: Cinemark (Shopping Granja Vianna, Shopping Tamboré and Shopping União), Cinépolis (Iguatemi Alphaville, Parque Shopping Barueri, Plaza Shopping Carapicuíba), Kinoplex (Super Shopping Osasco) Cineflix ( Open The Square Mall), Centerplex (Ita Shopping), Grupo Cine (Anhanguera Parque Shopping) and Cine Center (São Roque Shopping Center)

Check out the trailer for “Until Death” below.