Across the Spider-Verse ~ Marvel Universe 616

As part of Sony’s Annecy Festival presentation today, Sony Pictures has revealed more details about the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse series. Along with a new image from the animation, we discover that two of the villains Miles Morales and his companions will be the obscure Mancha and the terrifying Vulture.

Originally created by Al Milgrom and Herb Trimpe in Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #98, Jonathan Ohnn is a villain whose body has repressed “stained dimension” energy and can use it to teleport. His skin is white and features dark patches, with the patches being able to serve as portals which he uses as part of his abilities to fight. In the animation, he will be voiced by Jason Schwartzman.

On its Twitter account, Sony Animation described the character as follows: “Meet the Mancha, Miles Morales’ most formidable foe yet, as he debuted at #AnnecyFestival. He’s voiced by Jason Schwartzman.”

In the presentation at Annecy Festival, France, even more details of the film were revealed in addition to 15 more minutes of unreleased material featuring two other characters not yet revealed – Jorma Taccone in the voice of the Vulture and Shea Whigham as Captain George Stacy, father of the Spider-Gwen. A video was revealed featuring Gwen’s Earth-65 with an attack on the Guggenheim Museum, new scenes with the Vulture, pregnant Jessica Drew and Spider 2099. In this case, it was clear that Miguel O’Hara was not bitten by a radioactive spider and that’s why their powers are different, not having the spider-sense, for example. On the other hand, he has a very technological suit to compensate. Another clip revealed is with Miles Morales in the spotlight, showing he’s learning to balance his superhero and high school life and son.

Bonjour #AnnecyFestival! It’s only Day 1 and our Spidey Sense is already tingling. Watch this thread for updates directly from “Sony Pictures Animation Presents: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’” starting shortly! 🕷🧵 pic.twitter.com/F55CZWufEf — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) June 13, 2022

In Spider-Man: Through Spider-Man, Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) sets off on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of Arachnid Heroes who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman. The cartoon is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham.



