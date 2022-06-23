After Galo x Flamengo, PVC rips money, regrets and makes a promise

Admin 9 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

PVC ripped the note live during the show
photo: reproduction

PVC ripped the banknote live during the ‘Exchange of Passes’ program

During the Troca de Passes program, on SporTV, in the early hours of Thursday (23), commentator Paulo Vincius Coelho tore up a R$20 bill when talking about Flamengo’s high expenses with coaches’ rescissions. The journalists who were participating in the program were startled by the scene.

At the end of the program, PVC regretted what it had done, apologized and promised to donate R$200 in lunch boxes to homeless people.

It all started after the duel between athletic and Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil, when the commentators explained the expenses of the carioca club with termination fines of the following coaches: Domnec Torrent, Rogrio Ceni, Renato Gacho and Paulo Sousa.

PVC changed and said: “Terminations of contract of four technicians in 18 months, let me see if I have a R$20 bill here, do this here (takes the bill and rips it). But this. I’ll paste it later”.

The other members of the table were frightened by the journalist’s attitude, in a poor and unequal country like Brazil.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Fluminense vs Cruzeiro: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

Tricolor faces another challenge of the Copa do Brasil this Thursday. At Maracanã, Fluminense welcomes …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved