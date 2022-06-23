After rout, Rueda goes to CT and meets with Santos squad

After the 4-0 rout against Corinthians yesterday (22), at the Neo Química Arena, president Andres Rueda went to CT Rei Pelé earlier today for a meeting with Santos’ squad, technical commission and football department. The delegation arrived from São Paulo around 2:00 am, slept on the club’s premises and trained at 8:00 am.

Rueda adopted the usual serene tone, but took charge after a poor performance in the derby. The president understands that losing in competition is part of the game, but being defeated as it was cannot be normalized.

The president spoke with the squad, with football executive Edu Dracena and with coach Fabián Bustos. At first, there will be no changes until the new classic against Corinthians on Saturday, at the arena in Itaquera, now for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The Fish summit did not understand some of Bustos’ decisions. The biggest question mark was that he didn’t make substitutions at half-time and then move in the 8th minute of the second half: “He doesn’t help himself,” a member of the club’s Management Committee told UOL Sport.

The board is concerned about the bad atmosphere in the locker room and the reaction of the cast to Bustos’ strong statements, but understands that this is not the time to move. Santos must wait for the new classic against Corinthians and, if there is no new disastrous performance, the tendency is for the Argentine to continue for the match against Deportivo Táchira, in Venezuela, for the South American Round of 16, in next Wednesday (29).

President Andres Rueda is adept at continuity for the coaches and did not want Fabio Carille to leave, but it was an outdated vote in the football department and Management Committee at the time. Currently, Bustos raises doubts, but the executive Edu Dracena bets on more time and agrees with Rueda. To see if the weather will go beyond Saturday.