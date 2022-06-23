After rout, Santos has problems to review Corinthians in SP

Santos returned early today (23), at CT Rei Pelé, after the 4-0 rout against Corinthians yesterday (22), at Neo Química Arena, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The Santos delegation arrived at the training center around 2 am, slept in the club’s hotel and went to the field at 9 am. The holders did regenerative, while the reserves worked harder. President Andres Rueda accompanied the activity.

“With a hangover”, Peixe will face Corinthians again on Saturday and in the arena in Itaquera, but this time for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. As if the bad weather wasn’t enough, Santos de Fabián Bustos have problems for the derby.

Goalkeeper João Paulo and midfielder Vinicius Zanocelo are suspended, while right-back Madson remains out due to a muscle injury. Bustos was sent off against Red Bull Bragantino and will be replaced by assistant Lucas Ochandorena.

Defender Maicon, recovered from a thigh injury, is doubtful. He was released to train with his teammates, but he’s not 100% physically. The lineup will depend on Fabián Bustos.

Under pressure, Fabián Bustos will define the team in tomorrow’s training session. A possible team is: John, Auro (Lucas Braga), Maicon (Kaiky), Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho and Bruno Oliveira (Sandry); Léo Baptistão, Ângelo (Lucas Braga) and Marcos Leonardo.