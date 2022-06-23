Agreement is closed between MEC and Google for more opportunities in education

The Ministry of Education (MEC) released a statement last Monday (20) about the agreement made with the search giant Google to provide academic support tools to educators and students. This partnership was signed during a ceremony that took place at Palácio do Planalto, with the presence of ministers and President Jair Bolsonaro.

Check out more information about the agreement that was closed between MEC and Google.

To reduce dropout and improve student performance, the National Learning Recovery Policy was launched last month and brought this initiative with Google as an ally in improving education.

In this way, the idea is that these two major consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, which put public schools closed for a good period, are mitigated by this policy launched by MEC and Google.

Services provided by Google

According to the MEC, based on the agreement, four services will be offered by Google.

See what they are below:

Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals

This is a free toolset that provides a flexible and secure foundation for learning, communicating and collaborating. Adherence by the education networks will take place through the signing of simplified adhesion clauses, whether municipal, state or federal networks, which will be voluntary and not onerous.

Be Awesome on the Internet

It is a digital citizenship program that offers educators training paths, lesson plans and activities. In addition, it teaches children the basics of safety and digital citizenship so they can explore the online world with more knowledge and confidence.

Grasshopper

Free application designed to teach programming to beginners. This Google application was developed to teach the Javascript language (used by more than 70% of programmers).

Google Cloud Capacita+

This is Google’s new learning hub, which brings together all of Google Cloud’s education-focused programs. It is a free online program for training professionals in cloud technologies.

New tool: MECPlace

Another tool that is being made available is MECPlace, which is an integrated platform in an open and collaborative environment, offering solutions in the area of ​​technology as a way of supporting educational networks. This system was developed in partnership with federal universities in the country: Ceará (UFC), Juiz de Fora (UFJF) and Alagoas (UFAL).