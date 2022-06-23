Aircraft catches fire during landing in Miami and leaves 3 injured; Look

A plane caught fire after suffering an apparent landing gear failure shortly after landing at Miami International Airport in the US yesterday.

According to information from the aviation website Simple Flying, Red Air flight 203 departed Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, at 3:00 pm local time and, as it approached its destination, made an uneventful move to prepare for for landing. After touching Runway 9, the aircraft turned left and skidded on the grassy area separating Runway 9 from Runway 12-30.

However, friction did not prevent collisions. The aircraft’s left wing hit an airport antenna structure, including a small building next to it. Another crash damaged the right wing of the jet, causing a massive fire in this structure.

Witnesses at the scene recorded the moment of landing and the plane in flames. Some videos were shared on social media. In one, the aircraft is seen with its wing destroyed and dragging along the ground before leaving the runway.

All 140 passengers and 11 crew were safely evacuated. Three people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Red Air is an airline based in the Dominican Republic that operates a fleet of McDonnell Douglas aircraft, consisting of three MD-82s and one MD-81. The aircraft involved in the accident was an MD-82. The case is being investigated by the US Aviation Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board.