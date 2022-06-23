Alexa can imitate the voice of deceased relatives – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

As strange as this may seem, Amazon has introduced a feature that makes its virtual assistant imitate the voices of people who have passed away. The demonstration of this function was done by Rohit Prasad, chief scientist for Alexa AI at the company. It took place during the annual MARS conference and left many people scratching their heads.

Alexa on Amazon Echo Dot (Image: Paulo Higa/Tecnoblog)

Even though the AI ​​can’t eliminate the pain of loss, it can definitely make your memories last. Rohit Prasad

With these words, the company’s chief scientist began a demonstration that may even seem surreal. The video shows a little boy asking Alexa to read the book “The Wizard of Oz” in the voice of his late grandmother. Something that AI can do with great ease.

The exhibition of the material lasts for a short time, but it manages to arouse curiosity and several other feelings on the part of any spectator. Thus, Rohit Prasad points out that having human attributes in Alexa and other artificial intelligence is important, even more so in times of pandemic, as many have lost someone they love.

According to the presentation, AI systems can learn to imitate an individual’s voice with just one minute of recorded audio. That is, it would not be at all complicated for a person to make different uses for a voice message, whether from someone deceased or not.

On the other hand, Amazon has not confirmed at any time whether this function will be made available to users. It can be something focused on testing or to be used in other Alexa tools, for example. In that case, we will have to wait for news.

Alexa’s Feature Is Controversial, But It’s Also Common

If you were uncomfortable with the idea of ​​using your virtual assistant to hear the voice of a family member who has passed away, don’t worry. This is an understandable sentiment, just like any other related to this information.

However, this type of resource is something much more common than it seems. Industries such as video games and movies have been using so-called “audio deepfakes” for a long time.

Overall, we can summarize this as the act of generating a synthetic voice through an AI.

In this way, several applications such as Resemble, ReSpeecher and iSpeech, can clone anyone’s voice in minutes of recording. The usefulness of this is varied, but it is commonly used for fiction and pranks in the hands of ordinary users.

The big difference is that Amazon has great popularity, which makes it dictate the rules in terms of technology.

What do you think of this Alexa function? Tell us!

With information: AWS Events.