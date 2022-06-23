Allan Jesus, businessman of Luva de Pedreiro, breaks silence and speaks for the first time after controversy: “The truth will prevail”

Iran Ferreira, better known by his stage name “Mason’s Glove”is one of the best known influencers in Brazil, with more than 14 million followers on her official Instagram profile. Recently, a great controversy involving the financial situation of tiktoker took over social networks.

According to information from columnist Leo Dias, the young man is being managed by other specialists, who claim that the young man has only R$7,500 in his two bank accounts. The situation caught the attention of the boy’s fans because Luva would have received R$ 1 million only in a partnership with Prime Vídeo Brasil.

Last Wednesday (22), Allan Jesus, CEO of the company ASJ and businessman from Iran, used his Instagram profile to deny the information given by Leo Dias. In an official note, Allan states that he has a contract with Glove of Mason until 2026.

Official Note from Allan Jesus:

“It is with absolute perplexity and deep regret that ASJ, a company with vast expertise in the sports marketing segment, receives some news published in the press – which unfortunately highlights frivolous information, selectively determined, without any commitment to the truth of the facts.

ASJ and Luva de Pedreiro, with a successful trajectory so far, have a contract valid until the year 2026.

If any of the parties effectively wishes to terminate the current contract, in addition to complying with the agreed method, they must officially inform the other of their decision.

To date, ASJ has not received any formal communication and/or notification regarding any attempt to terminate the Luva de Pedreiro. The only thing we have are evidence spread across the internet and news that would account for a supposed new agency, which in theory could constitute a breach of exclusivity.

In any case, urged to manifest or demonstrate the regularity of its acts, ASJ will do so with great tranquility, opening to those entitled to all contracts, documents, extracts and whatever else is necessary.

Finally, we express our certainty and conviction that the truth, as always, will prevail.” – Allan Jesus, CEO of ASJ.