Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: Actress in talks to write book

Amber Heard is in talks to write a book where she would tell details about her relationship with Johnny Depp.

According to the website DailyMail, the project is a way to increase the actress’s income, after being ordered to pay US$ 8 million (about R$ 41.8 million) in the defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband.

The information was released by a close source. Amber would be considering her career in Hollywood over after the episodes in court. She would have accepted the proposal because she was “bankrupt” and not “in a position to refuse money”.

Since the end of the trial on June 1, Amber has been seen shopping at the TJ Maxx discount store in New York.

‘Terrified’

In her first interview after the trial against Depp, on NBC’s “Dateline” show, Amber said she is “terrified” at the possibility of being sued again by the star.

“I think that’s what a libel suit does, it takes away your voice,” she said. For her, it was her right to publicly cite the domestic violence she says she suffered. “I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak, not just about what I lived, but what I knew.”

Even after the jury’s decision, Heard says he kept “every word” of what he said during the trial.