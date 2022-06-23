Amber Heard has one of the most beautiful faces in the world, according to science – Blog Amaury Jr.

After all the controversy involving Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the spotlight is back on the actress for another reason: her face was considered one of the most beautiful in the world, according to the so-called Golden Ratio. First described by the ancient Greeks, the Golden Ratio refers to a formula of proportions that aims to identify the most mathematically perfect face.

British plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva shared his reasoning for declaring Heard’s face exactly 91.85% close to perfect using digital facial mapping technology. The Golden Ratio, represented by the Greek letter phi (Φ), can be observed in all types of life and design. The closer any object’s proportions are to phi, the more perfectly balanced they appear.

De Silva analyzed 12 points on Heard’s face to measure between his eyes, nose, lips, chin and overall head to get the score of nearly 92%. The surgeon applied the same formula to countless well-known beauties. Bella Hadid was the highest scorer overall at 94.35%, followed by Beyoncé (92.44%), Heard and fourth, Ariana Grande (91.81%). Among men Robert Pattinson took first place with 92.15%.