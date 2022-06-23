AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 is now compatible with Xbox consoles

Microsoft through the voice of PM Director Jason Ronald, and AMD announced that the FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) is now available for consoles Xboxwhich means developers can find it in the latest version of GDKX (Microsoft Game Developer Kit + Xbox Extensions).
Currently there are more than 110 games with FSR support (1 and 2) which, remember, is an upscaling solution designed to guaranteer a significant increase in gaming performance.
Excited to continue to partner with @OMG and @GPUOpen to provide the latest techniques in graphics performance to game developers on both @Xbox and PC. #FSR 2 samples are now included with the GDKX for @Xbox developers. https://t.co/rDHv8Jnbfx
— Jason Ronald (@jronald) June 23, 2022
The hope is to see FSR 2.0 technology used massively on Xbox and beyond. Let’s reread part of the release announcement:
FSR 2.0 is now available in an open source API version for easy integration, with full documentation and source code in C++ and full HLSL. It supports DirectX 12 and Vulkan, with plugins for Unreal Engine 4 and 5 coming soon. It is also supported on Xbox and will be available on Xbox GDK.
FSR is one of several AMD technologies that deliver world-class gaming experiences. From Radeon Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Anti-Lag, which boost performance and responsiveness, to AMD Smart Access Memory, which boosts gaming performance on systems with Radeon graphics and Ryzen processors, these advanced technologies provide gamers with amazing, extraordinary and exceptional visual experiences.