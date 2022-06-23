AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs Will Launch in Late 2022 to Fight Intel Raptor Lake

Processors should also arrive close to the launch of new GPUs from AMD, NVIDIA and Intel

The technology AMD’s 3D V-Cache, currently only present in the Ryzen 7 5800X3D has been one of the best processors in the mainstream market at the moment. And, according to AMD, the technology will continue in the seventh generation Ryzen “Raphael” and the first SKUs with 3D V-Cache will arrive by the end of this year to clash with the Intel Core Raptor Lake CPUs.

The confirmation comes from AMD itself, more specifically from its “Financial Analyst Day 2022”, which took place a few days ago.

“Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the best gaming processor on the market without a doubt. We are proud of what the V-Cache technology is doing for us and we will bring the feature into the Ryzen 7000 series later this year and into the next generation,” he said. Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager for AMD customers.

Rumors about the launch of Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” processors said that SKUs with V-Cache technology would only arrive next year and now we have an official launch window coming from AMD itself. The seventh-generation Ryzen CPU lineup will mix SKUs with and without AMD’s new technology.

Zen 4 will arrive in three different variants

Also at Financial Analyst Day 2022, AMD revealed the roadmap of its Zen architecture. Not to mention the year, Zen 4 will arrive in three variants, one being the Zen 4 3D V-Cache, in addition to the standard Zen 4, and Zen 4c aimed at workstations. In the image, an “ok” sign is marked over Zen 4 and Zen 4 3D V-Cache, which could indicate that we are really close to launch (or not).

AMD guarantees that Zen 4 CPUs will have up to a 10% increase in IPC (instructions per clock), 15% performance gain in single thread, up to 125% more memory bandwidth per core, and support for AVX-512 and AI-oriented instructions. All this compared to the current generation Zen 3.

Overall, Zen 4-based processors will have 35% more performance and have a 25% better performance per watt ratio than current CPUs.

If we consider the unofficial information so far, starting in September we will have several releases: AMD Ryzen 7000, AMD Radeon RX 7000, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40xx, 13th Gen Intel Core and the arrival of the first Intel Arc graphics cards here in the west.

Via: WCCFtech