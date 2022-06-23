An unmissable series of lawyers, the complications of a young producer and a romantic film: suggestions for summer nights

“Family Law”

From June 27th, Monday nights take us to Vancouver’s most famous law firm. In Family Law we will follow Abigail Bianchi, a lawyer with a history almost as big as her problems. Highly recognized and an expert at blaming others – especially when it comes to her own problems – Abigail is also addicted to drinking, eventually being kicked out of the house by her husband. After this episode, Abby appears drunk in court and causes a scandal that goes viral. Suspended and fined, she can only return to practice law if she finds a senior lawyer who agrees to advise her during her one-year internship. There’s only one man who’s willing to take that risk: Harry Svensson, her father, who walked out on the family when Abby was just seven, after starting a relationship with his secretary. Now, Abigail must not only work with her father and reconnect with him, but also with her new half-siblings, Daniel and Lucy, who are unwilling to help her on this adventure. The protagonist has a double challenge ahead: to prove her worth, as well as still working to build relationships with a family she barely knows.

PREMIERE: June 27 at 9:25 pm on AXN White.

Every Monday a new episode.

“The Wrong Girl” T2

We continue to follow the life of Lily, the producer of the renowned cooking show The Breakfast Bar, and her roommate, Simone. Both took a sabbatical from the men. However, life takes a turn for the worse and Lily falls in love with Jack, the show’s dazzling new chef. In this second season, after six months in paradise with Jack, Lily receives an emergency call to save her show, which is on the verge of being cancelled. Returning to normal life, Lily faces not only the problems at the studio, but also Pete and the reality he carries.

Every Wednesday at 21:25, a new episode.

“A Rainy Day in New York”

Gatsby and Ashleigh, played by Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning, are a young couple in love visiting Manhattan, New York, for the first time. She, an aspiring actress, hopes to get the much-desired audition with Roland Pollard, a director she idolizes and who can open doors for her to the Seventh Art. He accompanies her in this decisive moment. But this weekend, rainy and full of tribulations, will make them live unexpected passions. In question will be the love of both, which before seemed so solid to them.

Sunday, June 26 at 9:25 pm at AXN White.