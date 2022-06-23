Andreas pins Atlético-MG and sends a message to Flamengo fans

Flamengo went to Mineirão last Wednesday night (22) to face Atlético-MG in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. However, the team came out behind and lost 2-1. The return game will be on July 13, at Maracanã, at 21:30 (Brasília time).

Despite the defeat, Flamengo’s squad is confident that they can reverse the situation in front of their fans. After Gabigol declared that Atlético-MG will “know hell”, Andreas Pereira also called the crowd to close with Rubro-Negro.

Read More: Tweets about Vinícius Júnior age poorly and open clubism and fans against

The midfielder pinned the Minas Gerais team after the pressure cooker in Belo Horizonte and said that “Maracanã screams louder with Flamengo”.

“Hiding or stopping fighting was never and never will be an option! There are 90 minutes to go, and Maracanã screams much louder with Flamengo”, writes shirt 18.

Until then, Rubro-Negro has five commitments: three for the Brasileirão and two for the Libertadores round of 16. For the national tournament, the team will face América-MG, Santos and Corinthians, in addition to defining the dispute with Tolima for the quarterfinals of the continental competition.

Despite the statement, Andreas Pereira may not be at Maracanã for Flamengo’s return game against Atlético

Andreas is at Flamengo on loan from Manchester United and there is still no definition about his future. The player has a contract with Mais Querido until June 30, and may no longer be in Rio de Janeiro when the return game against Atlético arrives.

Information was correct at the beginning of the year, but then the transaction cooled down and some vehicles gave up the club for Andreas. However, the latest information is that Flamengo has lowered the request for a smaller percentage of the player’s federative rights and is still trying to keep the athlete, but there is still nothing confirmed.

Follow Eric Viana on twitter and on instagramram.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.