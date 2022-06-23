Anne Hathaway has the ‘best husband in the world’

Anne Hathaway Thinks Her Husband Adam Schulman Is Exceptional Credit:Bang Showbiz

Anne Hathaway thinks her husband is “the best partner in the world”.

The ‘Devil Wears Prada’ actress praised Adam Schulman – father of her children Jonathan, 6, and Jack, 2 – for being so supportive of her career, while maintaining a job of her own and getting her hands dirty with his heirs. .

She was moved: “My husband is the greatest partner in the world. Aside from him being someone I love on a romantic level, I like him as a person. He believes in and supports my dreams and somehow hasn’t internalized any of the world’s nonsense about gender roles.”

She continued: “And so we live in a home where what I do is valued and celebrated and that’s the perspective he gives my kids when I’m not around, that ‘we’re so proud of Mom and grateful for the work she’s done. she makes.’ Plus my husband does all his work too, by the way. I have an exceptional partner and that makes all the difference.”

The 39-year-old star credits “gratitude” for helping her juggle her work and family life because she’s very aware that she wasn’t “forced” to be a mother or act.

She explained to ‘Interview’ magazine: “Well, how can I say? No one is forcing me to do anything. No one forced me to be a mother and no one forced me to be an actress. Both my career and my family took an effort to build and maintain. And I mean, I’m human, I have moments. But like I said, when gratitude is an option, I’m going to choose it every time. It’s what I want.”