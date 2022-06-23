Ao L!, Textor explains obstacles by Zahavi in ​​Botafogo and cites invasion of CT

John Textor is in Brazil. The American arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday night and will stay in the Marvelous City until Sunday. Among the commitments, you will watch the game of Botafogo against Fluminense, next Sunday, for the Brazilian.

+ Botafogo talks with James Rodríguez, John Textor’s dream for the window



The businessman also came to take care of business. With the window approaching, John Textor explained that the situation involving Eran Zahavi, once very close with the club, it may not be that advanced anymore. The American explained in an exclusive interview with THROW! direct from Galeao Airport.

– We continue to have great conversations with him, he has at least two other options. It seems he considers Botafogo to be a great option, but it’s more of a family decision to make. There are a lot of concerns from them, especially in relation to the last few weeks. I know he still loves the project and we still talk to him.” (SEE FULL STATEMENTS IN THE VIDEO ABOVE)

+ John Textor increases influence with Lyon and Botafogo wins strategic and commercial partner in Europe



The security issue is something that worries Zahavi’s family, who are still not fully convinced of coming to Brazil – despite the athlete having signaled positively with the contractual draft. John Textor stated that the invasion of fans to the Lonier Space, last week, may have influenced.

– I think it would be wrong not to admit that the invasion of the CT was a bad thing for signing players. We are upset for a number of reasons, but it impacts the athletes, the families… Anyway, Rio de Janeiro is a wonderful and safe place to be, we have to keep selling the positive stuff to the players and the families. – guaranteed.

– Security is certainly one of the problems. He has other options and now he’s more of a family choice, he’s not the athlete anymore. We like him, it’s a big deal and I think he likes the club too.”

Zahavi played for PSV (Photo: Disclosure / PSV)

CONFIDENCE RUINED?

Almost two weeks ago, John Textor told the THROW! what expected the signing of eight players from Botafogo in the which opens on the 18th of June. Of those, he detailed that two were right and six were yet to be hired.

+ SEE THE BRAZILIAN TABLE

The businessman, however, gave a new version this Wednesday. And it all comes down to Eran Zahavi’s situation.

– When I said before that we already had two athletes, I was talking about Marçal (already announced by the club) and Zahavi, but the negotiation is not yet closed, I thought it was at a certain moment. The other six are in areas that we need. It’s early in the window, you first try to see the quality and then see what’s available later.”