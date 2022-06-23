Application allows purchases in the modality with waiver of bidding

It is now possible to participate via cell phone or tablet for federal government purchases that do not require bidding. O Compras.gov.br application allows the purchase process in this modality to occur 100% digital on mobile devices.

In May, the application was already receiving registration from entrepreneurs. Last week, the system registered the first people who made the public purchase process entirely through the app.

According to information from the Ministry of Economy, which developed the application in collaboration with the Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae), 150 thousand downloads of the tool were made, with 3.4 thousand interactions with suppliers from all over the world being registered in the system. country.

From the second half of the year onwards, the application will have its most extensive features, and will also allow the entrepreneur to bid in the Electronic Dispensing modalities.

The Electronic Dispensation was created by the New Law of Bidding and Contracts, of 2021. This modality allows the entrepreneur to carry out direct contracts, without the need for bidding, in small amounts. Transactions with a maximum value of R$17,600 for purchases and services and up to R$33,000 for engineering works and services are also defined as small value contracts.

The Ministry of Economy also informs that the application aims to facilitate access for small businesses and individuals to public purchases. Anyone interested in selling to the Government needs to follow three steps to be able to register in the system. First, you need to download the app, available for Android and iOS systems. Soon after, the supplier needs to login with the Gov.br Portal and enter the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) or the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF). Once this is done, you will be able to participate in any public procurement process without bidding.