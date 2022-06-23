Athlete who passed out in the pool was 2 minutes without breathing

American Anita Álvarez, 25, lost consciousness underwater during a synchronized swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, and only escaped a tragedy because her own coach, the Spanish Olympic medalist. Andrea sourcesdove in clothes to help her.

Hours after the scare, Fuentes spoke to the press and gave details of the drama lived in the swimming pool of the Mundial.

“It’s been two minutes without breathing, and with your pulse at 180, you don’t want to go two minutes without breathing. There was a moment when I really freaked out, but now we’re both laughing together. She’s doing great. She has to rest. Tomorrow [quinta]will rest all day and will be fine for the team final”, said the coach.

Anita alvarez lost consciousness underwater towards the end of his performance. The technician noticed that there was something strange and jumped in to help her.

“I said ‘this is not normal’. I yelled at the rescuers to jump into the water, but they didn’t hear or they didn’t understand. I went as fast as I could, as if it were an Olympic final. contracted. It was a faint from exertion. We saw where the limit was”, he added.

This is not the first time that Anita Álvarez has lost consciousness during a synchronized swimming event. The same happened during a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics, in Barcelona, ​​in the doubles event. She even needed to be replaced for the sequel to the competition.