Athletico beats Bahia in a comeback; Felipão looking for a fifth of the Copa do Brasil

With a penta, Felipão understands well. So much so that the coach of the Brazilian team’s fifth world title is still in search of another Copa do Brasil title by taking an important step in command of Athletico-PR in the 2-1 victory over Bahia tonight (22), at Arena Fonte Nova, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the knockout tournament. All the goals came in the first half: Lucas Mugni opened the scoring for the home team, while Christian and Pedro Rocha scored for Hurricane.

The return match of the qualifier will be at Arena da Baixada, on July 12. With the result conquered in Salvador, Hurricane plays for a tie to advance to the quarterfinals. The team led by coach Felipão, who has already been champion of the tournament on four occasions and holds the record for coach with the most titles — he won in 91, 94, 98 and 2012 —, reached the tenth unbeaten game, with seven wins and three draws. in the period.

Bahia, on the other hand, need to win by two goals difference to pass the stage in normal time – triumph by a goal difference takes the decision to penalties. It is worth remembering that there is no away goal advantage in the tournament.

Now, Bahia and Athletico-PR return to focus on the Brazilian Championship. For Serie B, Tricolor faces Novorizontino, on Saturday (25), at 4 pm, and plays again at Fonte Nova. On the same day, at 4:30 pm, Hurricane hosts Red Bull Bragantino, at Arena da Baixada, for the 14th round of Serie A.

Felipão: king in the Copa do Brasil and undefeated series in the Hurricane

The coach has a very promising start at Athletico-PR. There are 12 games, with eight wins, three draws and only one defeat (for Fluminense, away from home for the Brazilian Championship). He took an important step in the Copa do Brasil tonight, advanced to the knockout stage of Libertadores and currently occupies third place in the Brasileirão.

It is worth remembering that the 73-year-old veteran is the coach with the most titles in the Copa do Brasil, with four victories (1991, 1994, 1998 and 2012). Now, he tries to expand the record in charge of Athletico-PR.

Who did well: Khelven

The right-back of Athletico-PR had an important offensive participation and provided assistance for the goals of Christian and Pedro Rocha.

Who was bad: Luiz Henrique

Bahia’s left-back had the misfortune of slipping in the bid for Athletico-PR’s second goal. He had his side explored a lot by the Hurricane attack and gave space. He was eventually substituted at halftime.

Timeline: Electrifying start and turn of the Hurricane

With less than 10 minutes of ball rolling, Bahia and Athletico-PR had already scored. At 4, Lucas Mugni took a perfect free-kick to open the scoring for the Esquadrão. The Hurricane’s response was swift. Christian infiltrated the area to make everything equal to 9. The visitors managed to turn around at 30, with Pedro Rocha. The second half was balanced, but the result was not changed: 2 to 1 for Felipão’s team.

Pedro Rocha, from Athletico-PR, celebrates his goal during a match against Bahia for the Copa do Brasil Image: Jhony Pinho/AGIF

Bahia’s game

Guto Ferreira’s team had an encouraging start, but slowed down after opening the scoring after just 4 minutes of play. From then on, they struggled to find spaces in the opposing defense and were neutralized by the visitors most of the time.

Atletico’s game

Felipão’s men showed resilience and were not shaken by the bucket of cold water at the beginning, they managed to respond quickly and did not lose confidence during the game.

Athletico-PR finds way to the right

The Hurricane sought most of the moves on the right side of the attack, with good climbs of Khellven, critical to victory. The winger found Christian and Pedro Rocha in good condition to score and played an important role in the visitors’ turn.

Danilo Fernandes avoids worse defeat

Bahia’s goalkeeper made good saves in the second half, preventing Hurricane from expanding their advantage for the return game.

DATASHEET:

BAHIA 1 X 2 ATHLETICO-PR

Competition: Copa do Brasil, round of 16

Place: Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA)

Date and time: June 22, 2022, at 7:30 pm (GMT)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC/Fifa)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ)

Yellow cards: Jacaré, Rezende, Daniel, Douglas Borel, Guto Ferreira and Rodallega (BAH); Hugo Moura and Nico (CAP)

goals: Lucas Mugni (BAH), at 4’/1st T (1-0), Christian (CAP), at 9’/1st (1-1), Pedro Rocha (CAP), at 30’/1st (1-2)

BAHIA: Danilo Fernandes; Douglas Borel (André), Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Luiz Henrique (Djalma Silva); Patrick (Raí), Rezende, Lucas Mugni (Lucas Falcão) and Daniel; Davó (Alligator) and Rodallega. Technician: Guto Ferreira

ATHLETICO-PR: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique (Matheus Felipe), Nico and Abner; Hugo Moura, Christian (Pedrinho) and Terans (Léo Cittadini); Pedro Rocha (Erick), Pablo (Matheus Babi) and Cuello. Technician: Felipe