Atlético-MG x Flamengo referee ignores homophobic offenses by fans on the scoresheet and reports lighter, alley and nut

Luiz Flávio de Oliveira did not report the homophobic chants in the match summary

O Atlético-MG won the Flamengo by 2 to 1, last Wednesday (22), at Mineirão, in a duel valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup.

Unfortunately, the homophobic chants were sung throughout the game. The match came to a halt in the 15th minute of the second half because of the fact. Striker Hulk even asked the crowd to stop singing.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Curiously, the corners were not mentioned in the summary by referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira, who carries the FIFA shield. In the document, the duel commander further reported that there was ‘nothing unusual’ and has not yet reported homophobic chants as a reason for delay, restart or additions.

Additions due to the replacement of the ball in play, entry of the stretcher to remove athletes for attendance and substitutions. A minute of silence was observed in posthumous tribute to the victims of COVID-19 and Mr. Fernando Luiz da Silva, responsible for the Mineirão base operation.

play 0:18 Via @TVGalo | Manchester United and Brazilian national team player attend Mineirão

On the other hand, Luiz Flávio de Oliveira reported in the score sheet that Atlético-MG fans threw a lighter, at 8 minutes of the second half, and, at 15 minutes, an iron was thrown with a threaded nut and an alley in the direction of the penalty area. from Flamingo.

In addition, the head of the Flamengo delegation, Luiz Cláudio Cotta da Silva, spoke strong words to Luiz Flávio de Oliveira. “You have to give it to both sides, you are harming us”. In the access tunnel to the changing rooms, he continued uttering words directed at the refereeing team: “Nobody is going to steal the flamengo no, c **”.

The return match between Flamengo and Atlético-MG will take place on July 14, at 9:30 pm, at the Maracanã Stadium. The tie gives the classification to the quarterfinals to the Minas Gerais team for the victory in the first leg, in Mineirão.