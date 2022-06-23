Auction has iPhone for R$ 1,000: see how to participate

Anyone interested can place their bids until 11 am on June 28. Below, check the details of the IRS auction.

The Federal Revenue will hold a new auction with abandoned and seized goods. At event 0817600/000002/2022, it is possible to bid for items such as iPhone Mini for an initial price of R$100, and other Xiaomi devices for an initial price of R$479. Anyone interested can place their bids until 11 am of the 28th of June. Below, check the details of the IRS auction.

Federal Revenue Auction details

In short, the products come from seizures made by the IRS. That is, they range from people who return from an international trip with the limit exceeded, without declaring it, to orders placed illegally.

As usual, the auction has lots that accept bids only from legal entities (PJ), especially when they involve many items. While others accept the participation of individuals. As the items are available in auction format, the price of the products can increase as the public interest.

All auction goods are not guaranteed or guaranteed to work. And to remove the items, it is necessary to go in person to the São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos.

Among the items featured in the auction, it is possible to mention the iPhone XR from R$ 1 thousand in lot 4, and an Apple Watch Series 6 + 3 bracelets for R$ 600, in lot 12. AirPods unit, and a DJI OM4 smartphone stabilizer, for the starting bid of R$400.

How to participate in the event?

If you want to participate in the Revenue auction, you must be up to date with your taxes. In addition, a digital certificate is required. Once this is done, you can access the e-CAC Portal and obtain an access code. After that, simply visit the Revenue auction page and bid on the lots of interest.

Image: Andrzej Rostek / Shutterstock.com