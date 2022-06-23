Avatar 2: Spider, Jake and Neytiri’s human son who will cause tensions between the main couple – Movie News

The sequel will continue the story responsible for the biggest box office in the cinema.

Jake and Neytiri’s story continues more than 10 years later in Avatar: The Water Way, the sequel to the blockbuster that made movie history. The film, again with James Cameron behind the camera, takes place a decade after the events that took place in the first installment, and if you’ve seen the first trailer, one character will have caught your eye.

On Pandora, the moon of the planet Polyphemus belonging to the Alpha Centauri A system, there is a human. We are referring to the young man who appears with a mask and hugs Jake, a character who is again played by Sam Worthington. Neytiri, on the other hand, also recovers his original actress: Zoe Saldaña.

The name of this young human that inhabits Pandora is Miles Socorro, nicknamed Spider. Jack Champion is in charge of stepping into his skin, and this character’s backstory is one of the few plot details we have of avatar 2.

According to Empire, Spider was born on the Pandora military base — the one that was installed in the first installment to extract the mineral Unobtanium — but was too small to return to Earth. Faced with the problem, Jake decided to stay with him and, in this way, Spider was created on Pandora by the protagonist and Neytiri.

Spider will be one of the elements of conflict between the couple. As producer Jon Landau explains: “Jake took him away, but Neytiri always saw him as one of those people who destroyed his home and killed his father. So you have this whole dynamic going on.”

The family is one of the key themes in Avatar: The Way of Water. Proof of this is the only sentence that is heard in the first moment of the trailer. In it, Jake says, “I know one thing. Wherever we are, this family is our strength.” And it looks like Spider will have a lot to do with it.

Why did the Avatar sequel take so long to happen?

Additionally, the sequel will delve into other locations on Pandora with the Metkayina clan, a group of coral reef dwellers. It’s not confirmed, but it looks like it’s the greenish-skinned characters that appear in the trailer. Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis and Stephen Lang complete the film’s main cast.

please note that avatar 2 It’s not the only sequel to hit theaters. If all goes according to plan, Avatar 3 will be released on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026 and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.