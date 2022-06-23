Bahia X Athletico-PR – Superesportes

50

2 time End of the game! Athletico beats Bahia in a turnaround in Salvador and starts ahead for a spot in the quarterfinals.

49

2 time One more addition.

48

2 time Daniel crosses from the left wing to the area, Luiz Otvio dives strangely with a fish and sends crookedly.

47

2 time Let’s go to 49.

46

2 time Yellow for Nico.

46

2 time Yellow for Rodallega and Nico.

45

2 time Rodallega gets weird with Nico after Bahia’s lack of attack.

44

2 time Bahia still tries to equalize at the base of the winged ball.

43

2 time DANILO FERNANDES! Khellven receives on the right wing with space, fixes and shoots low cross. The goalkeeper falls on the right footer and defends in two halves.

42

2 time Copa do Brasil – in progress: Fortaleza 1×0 Cear.

41

2 time Ra takes a corner from the right and Babi goes up to cut the head.

40

2 time The Bahia fan asks for speed in the team’s exchange of passes in the attack.

39

2 time Ra triggered on the back line by the right, cross pressed, she deflects in Pedrinho and Bento defends.

38

2 time Copa do Brasil – closed: Atltico-GO 0x0 Gois (one-way).

37

2 time Andr receives a pass in the tackle on the right wing, tries a cross and stays on Pedrinho’s mark.

36

2 time Jacar recovers the left side of the defense well and intercepts Khellven’s pass.

35

2 time Daniel tries a strong kick from afar and sends it over.

34

2 time It is worth remembering that there is no longer the criterion of the goal scored away from home to break the tie.

33

2 time DANIIILO FERNANDES! Nice move by Pedrinho in the middle, who comes out from behind, scores with Babi, faces the goalkeeper and kicks from below for a beautiful save by Danilo.

32

2 time Mugni leaves, Lucas Falco enters.

31

2 time Felipo’s change: Pedro Henrique leaves for Matheus Felipe’s entry.

30

2 time Pedro Henrique blocked Rodallega’s submission well inside the area and went down with cramps.

29

2 time Bahia has more possession of the ball in the attacking field, but can’t bring danger to Bento’s goal.

28

2 time SO NO! Djalma receives from Jacar on the left wing, tries to play in the area, slips and sends it out.

27

2 time Upcoming games: Bahia x Novorizontino (series B) and Athletico-PR x RB Bragantino (series A).

26

2 time Pedro Henrique is left feeling in the small area after the bid in which Rodallega gets a submission.

25

2 time Dav leaves, Jacar enters.

24

2 time Guto takes Patrick and puts Ra.

23

2 time The return game will be in Curitiba, on July 12th.

22

2 time Guto Ferreira keeps complaining too much and gets yellow.

21

2 time The game is still open, lec, but with few dangerous finishes.

20

2 time Pedrinho in Christian’s vacancy.

19

2 time Exchanges in the Hurricane: Erick enters, Pedro Rocha leaves.

18

2 time CROOKED! Dav receives a low pass in the front stripe of the area, dominates pressed by two and finishes left-handed. Far from the goal.

17

2 time Pedro Rocha moves left-handed in front of the area, finishes weakly on the bottom and Danilo Fernandes defends.

17

2 time Mugni misses the midfielder flying into the area, Luiz Otvio wins with a header but plays to the left of the goal.

16

2 time Guto complains a lot on the edge of the field because of a foul against his team.

15

2 time In the next round of the Brazilian, Athletico will host RB Bragantino, on Saturday.

14

2 time In Bahia, Douglas Borel leaves Andr.

13

2 time Next Saturday, Bahia enters the field in Serie B to face Novorizontino.

12

2 time Khellven crosses from the right wing to the second post, but leaves it clean with Borel.

11

2 time Matheus Babi has the leftover ball inside the area in the middle, turns and kicks with his right hand. On top of the home defense.

10

2 time Lo Cittadini in the vacancy of Terans.

9

2 time Pablo leaves the game, enters Matheus Babi.

8

2 time Douglas Borel pulls the opponent by the shirt and also hangs.

7

2 time Hugo Moura takes a long time to take a free-kick and receives a yellow card.

6

2 time Daniel commits a foul in midfield and receives a yellow card.

5

2 time WHAT A DANGER! Rezende arrives in the attack from the left and crosses from below. Bento partially cuts, Daniel finishes under pressure and hits the defense.

4

2 time BENEDICT! Rodallega receives a vertical pass from Dav inside the area on the right, kicks low and goalkeeper saves with his foot.

3

2 time Bahia fans make noise in the stands.

two

2 time Mugni receives a stretched pass on the back line from the left, crosses too hard and it passes through the entire area.

1

2 time Atletico the same.

1

2 time Swap at Bahia: Luiz Henrique leaves, Djalma enters.

0

2 time Roll the ball in the second half!

47

1 time End of first half!

46

1 time Pablo looks for a game close to midfield, dominates from the back and is fouled.

45

1 time Two in addition.

44

1 time Bahia plays the ball in the attacking field looking for spaces.

42

1 time Rezende puts his arm over Cuello’s face and gets yellow.

41

1 time Daniel receives from Rodallega on the right wing, tries to cross from the top and hits the marker.

40

1 time The return game is scheduled for the 12/07, in Curitiba.

39

1 time Terans takes a corner from the left in the middle of the area, she bounces into the void and leaves.

38

1 time Igncio tries a low kick from the right midfielder and Bento lands on the footer to make a save.

37

1 time Jacar receives yellow card for complaint at the bank.

36

1 time Long throw in the left half for Pedro Rocha, Danilo Fernandes leaves the area and heads off.

34

1 time BENEDICT! Rodallega receives a pass in front of the area, opens space in front of the defender and shoots hard. The visiting goalkeeper defends in two halves in the center of the goal.

33

1 time Luiz Henrique receives a pass on the left wing, crosses too hard with the left-hander and the ball comes out the other side.

32

1 time Red and black party in the visitors’ sector of the Fonte Nova Arena.

31

1 time GOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!! Launching from midfield to the right midfielder, Khellven takes advantage of Luiz Henrique’s slip, invades the area and rolls inside. Pedro Rocha closes as a striker and sends it to the back of the goal.

31

1 time GOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!!

30

1 time Terans receives a short tackle in front of the area, left-handed plate underneath and sends left.

29

1 time Pedro Rocha receives a dug pass on the right wing, puts it on the ground and tries to cross from the left. Locked by Luiz Henrique.

28

1 time Copa do Brasil – in progress: Atltico-GO 0x0 Gois.

27

1 time Khellven receives from Pedro Rocha on the back line on the right, crosses with his right hand and Igncio cuts at the second post.

26

1 time Patrick presses the mark on the right of the attack, dribbled and fouls Cuello.

25

1 time Douglas Borel makes a good move on the right wing on top of Abner, invades the area and rolls inside. Dav tries to open space in front of the marker and ends up disarmed.

24

1 time Felipe quite agitated at the edge of the field.

23

1 time Rezende arrives firmly on the left of the defensive field and deflects Pedro Rocha’s pass returning the play.

22

1 time Rodallega disputes space with Christian on the right side of the attack and is fouled when pushed.

21

1 time Rodallega receives a pass in the attack’s central midfielder, tries to trigger his teammate at the entrance of the area and Hugo Moura intercepts.

20

1 time SO? Douglas Borel dominates with space in the middle on the right, plays in front and drops the bomb. No danger to Bento’s goal.

20

1 time Dav receives from Mugni on the right wing, tries to cross from below, she catches Pedro Henrique and leaves.

19

1 time Terans offside after a ball pass from the right of the great area.

18

1 time Mugni takes a wide corner from the left, Luiz Otvio heads off balance and sends it over the goal.

17

1 time Luiz Henrique receives a pass on the left wing, crosses from below without much force and Khellven cuts.

16

1 time Pedro Rocha receives with little space on the right side of the attack, tries to pass with Khellven but throws it wide.

15

1 time Bahia plays more back looking for the counterattack. Athletico has more possession of the ball.

14

1 time Khellven brings Athletico to the attacking field from the right, cuts in front of Rezende and is fouled in the middle.

13

1 time Cuello receives from Abner on the left wing, tries to play in front but ends up disarmed by Douglas Borel.

12

1 time Start of the game very busy in Salvador.

11

1 time GOAL COOL! The cabin checks Christian’s possible offside, but the move is legal.

10

1 time GOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!! Khellven receives with space on the right wing of the attack and crosses under the penalty mark. Christian dominates on his stomach and drops the bomb in the low right corner to tie.

10

1 time GOOOLLL DO ATHLETICO-PR!!

9

1 time Abner receives a pass on the left wing, but Igncio arrives first to make the cut from the side.

8

1 time Rodallega dribbles Christian in midfield and is also fouled. Nobody gives anything for free.

7

1 time Cuello spins with the ball dominated in midfield and is fouled by Dav.

6

1 time Douglas Borel receives a short pass inside the area on the right, dominates wrongly and misses a good chance.

5

1 time Tricolor party at Arena Fonte Nova.

4

1 time GOOOLLL DO BAHIA!!! Mugni misses the whim with the left-hander, she goes through the barrier and goes into the angle. Bento still touches the ball, but does not avoid the beautiful goal.

4

1 time GOOOLLL DO BAHIA!!!

3

1 time DANGEROUS MISSING! Rodallega takes advantage of Christian’s mistake on the ball, dribbles Nico close to the edge of the area and ends up knocked down.

two

1 time Stretched pass on the left wing to Pablo, but the ball runs too far and goes out.

1

1 time Bahia wears a tricolor shirt and blue callus. Athletico in white.

0

1 time Roll the ball at Fonte Nova!

0

1 time Teams on the lawn. Let’s go to the National Anthem.

0

1 time Athletico defined by Felipo: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico and Abner; Hugo Moura, Christian, Terans, Pedro Rocha and Cuello; Pablo.

0

1 time Bahia cast by Guto Ferreira: Danilo Fernandes; Douglas Borel, Igncio, Luiz Otvio and Luiz Henrique; Patrick, Rezende, Mugni and Daniel; Dave and Rodallega.

0

1 time The match referee will be Braulio da Silva Machado, from Santa Catarina. In Var the command will be Rodrigo Nunes de S (RJ).

0

1 time Furaco comes from nine games without losing, between Brazilian and Libertadores, with six wins and three draws.

0

1 time Athletico ran over Tocantinpolis in the two games of the third phase; 5×2, away from home, and 4×0, in Curitiba.

0

1 time Bahia reaches the round of 16 after eliminating Azuriz on penalties in the previous phase.

0

1 time Confrontation between Bahia, third in series B, and Athletico-PR, third in series A.

0

1 time Right now we have 26C in Salvador.