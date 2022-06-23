BairesDev celebrates growth and should hire another 3,000 by December

Although the market lacks professionals specialized in Information Technology (IT), the moment is not the best in the world economy — and in Brazil, things are even more difficult. High inflation, interest rates rising through the walls, low purchasing power and skyrocketing fuel and food prices have caused massive layoffs in the software development sector. But, even in this scenario, the leader in technological solutions BairesDev is an exception, with a high growth this year, which should end with the company hiring another 3 thousand employees.

According to data from the website Statista, more than 1,400 employees have been laid off from startups and technology companies since April this year. Names such as Facily, QuintoAndar, Olist, Loft, among others, suffered massive layoffs. This week, Ebanx terminated about 20% of its staff, to soften the effects of the economic crisis in which we live.

BairesDev has accelerated digital transformation with more than 5,000 engineers in 36 countries working with clients such as Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, ViacomCBS, among other industry giants (Image: Reproduction/BairesDev)

BairesDev, however, has remained high during the period. Driven by talent, the company has extended its scalable, high-performance software solutions to all types of businesses. With extensive technological and inter-industry experience, the group has accelerated the digital transformation with more than 5,000 engineers in 36 countries working with clients such as Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, ViacomCBS, among other giants in the sector. .

BairesDev has had a growth rate of 106% in the last two years — 146% in 2021 alone. And, by the end of the year, it is expected to hire another 3,000 employees, of which 1,000 will be admitted to Latin America through its new talent scouting program, Fast Track.

BairesDev serves large customers from all over the world

BairesDev, headquartered in San Francisco, United States, emerged from a group of software engineers who thought of exploring a segment that was lacking in the market: the search for qualified Information Technology (IT) professionals for their activities. in different market regions, in an outsourcing structure, in which developers provide services to companies that hired BairesDev.

In Brazil, there are many professionals who work remotely for groups established in the United States. And BairesDev is one of those companies, which, thanks to its meticulous selection process, has managed to combine the best professionals with the appropriate qualifications for each service in large companies in the sector.

With this, BairesDev has become the fastest growing organization in the world in this sector for six consecutive years — with an annual curve above 99% of corporations in all branches. This helped it become one of the few unicorn startups in the world (which have a market cap of more than $1 billion) that achieved this rating without outside investment.

BairesDev’s Fast Track will accelerate the selection process

BairesDev maintains a high score of 4.2 out of 5 on the job insights platform Glassdoor, and offers opportunities for professionals looking for remote, modern and flexible work in the IT industry. It is worth noting that the group hires only 1% of the most qualified professionals.

Candidates undergo a rigorous selection process that involves technical tests, interviews and a profile analysis with Staffing Hero, the company’s artificial intelligence platform that compares client criteria with the competence of the most qualified people for each project.

Many people want to be part of BairesDev, and, as high qualification is in the company’s DNA, the tests can be considered difficult, since the search is really for differentiated professionals. The company only chooses 1% of its candidates — and annually evaluates around 1.2 million applications.

The Fast Track program, which should speed up the evaluation of candidates by 70% for the 1,000 vacancies made available by the novelty in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/BairesDev)

And, to speed up its rigorous personalized hiring process, the company launches the Fast Track program in Latin America, which should speed up the evaluation of candidates for the 1,000 vacancies made available by the novelty in Brazil by 70%. With the novelty, the candidate fills out a two-minute form with their information and main skills.

The recruitment team then analyzes the profile and, if there is interest, schedules an interview within three working days. This is the first step in the recruitment process, which is later supplemented with online tests to assess skills; in addition to other meetings to analyze technical training.

“In this initial phase, the Fast Track Hiring Program is aimed at software engineers with advanced levels of English. We are looking for people specializing in Front-End Development, Back-End Development, DevOps, QA and Testing, Data Science and Engineering. We are growing fast, so we are always looking for the best talent in the region”, highlights Ezequiel Ruiz, vice president of Talent Acquisition at BairesDev.

To learn about the Fast Track program, click here — or go directly to the job application form. Learn more about BairesDev.