Banco Inter debuts on Nasdaq this Thursday (23)

To end the transition cycle, this Thursday (23) Banco Inter debuted on Nasdaq, the US stock exchange. Fintech shares ceased trading on B3 on Friday (17) and share receipts (BDRs) debuted on Monday (20), under the ticker INBR31.

In its debut, Inter’s BDRs on B3 closed up 1.92%, at R$21.20. But since then, they have fallen by 10.4%, being traded at R$19.01 at 1:40 pm this Thursday (23).

Also on Thursday, Inter’s Class A shares (INTR) were delivered to shareholders who requested the conversion of BDRs on June 22. It is worth remembering that, with the transition, for every six Inter preferred shares and/or six common shares, the shareholder received one BDR. For every two units, a BDR was also delivered.

The change is premised on bringing more visibility, access to a more diverse investor base and capital increase for the bank. The bank also promises to diversify its customer base and services with this new initiative.

Banco Inter debuts on Nasdaq: what changes for Brazilian investors?

Investors interested in Inter’s shares will be able to invest in the digital bank through share receipts (BDRs), available on B3. For shareholders who wish to invest directly in the shares, the procedure has changed. To do this, after receiving the BDRs in your portfolio, you can cancel them and convert them into Class A shares listed directly on the US stock exchange.

Banco Inter also stated that, during the first 30 days of trading the BDRs on B3 (until July 22), it will subsidize all fees related to this conversion. After this period, the costs will be the responsibility of the shareholder.

To make this conversion, the shareholder must have a valid account with a brokerage firm in the United States, to which Class A of disassembled BDRs will be allocated.

Image: Reproduction / Facebook Banco Inter