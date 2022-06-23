Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Contract with Amazon, Switch from Spotify to Audible

Success in the podosphere, couple Barack and Michelle Obama and their production company Higher Ground signed a deal on Tuesday with Audible, Amazon’s audio content company. Under the contract, they will produce a playlist of original audio for the company, the two companies announced.

The deal ends the Obamas’ three-year relationship with Spotify, where they achieved great success in the podcast format. Among the successes of the partnership between the Swedish audio platform and the former first American family in audio are “The Michelle Obama Podcast” and “Renegades: Born in the USA”, in which Barack Obama holds dialogues with rock star Bruce Springsteen . The conversations gave rise to a book.

‘Streaming’: Viola Davis responds to criticism of acting as Michelle Obama: ‘Critics are for absolutely nothing’

Claims are coming: Google and NBCUniversal are prime candidates to partner with Netflix in ‘streaming’ service with advertising

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, nor whether the deal will give Higher Ground the flexibility to distribute programs starring the former president and former first lady of the United States on different audio platforms at the same time.

Spotify paid for the exclusive rights to the couple’s shows, but they were later distributed on rival services. Recently, the video platform and the Obamas’ production company had a falling out over the renewal of their contract.

Spotify: Platform suspends service in Russia because of the war in Ukraine

The plans of the new Amazon CEO: Satellite Internet, self-driving taxi and ‘Lord of the Rings’: see the main bets of the Amazon CEO

“At Higher Ground, we always seek to raise voices that deserve to be heard, and Audible is focused on realizing that purpose with us,” said Barack Obama in a press release. “I look forward to this partnership to tell stories that not only entertain, but also inspire.”