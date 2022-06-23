‘Barbie’ features first glimpse of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, protagonists of “Barbie”. Photo: REUTERS/Vincent West/Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT/Getyy Images

News summary:

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are seen on the set of ‘Barbie’ for the first time

Actors star in the live-action shot in Los Angeles, USA

The new film is directed by Greta Gerwig and no premiere date

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie were first seen during the filming of the live-action “Barbie” in Los Angeles, in the United States. Clicked as Barbie and Ken, the actors went viral on the networks when they appeared dressed.

The sighting caused an adverse reaction to Gosling’s role as the heartthrob puppet as they questioned his 41-year-old playing the character. Robbie, on the other hand, was highly praised by netizens.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, who directed the Oscar-nominated “Little Women” in 2019, the new feature still doesn’t have much information released to the public.

According to the New York Times, rumors point out that the plot will feature several Kens and Barbies although without details about the story.

“I’m hearing incredible Barbie gossip in Cannes. On the one hand, I’m hearing that Ryan Gosling isn’t the only Ken in the Barbie movie. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa also play Ken,” reporter Kyle Buchanan wrote on Twitter. Check out the snaps:

Listen to Pod Watch, a podcast of movies and series from Yahoo: