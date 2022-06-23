Barbie: new photos of Margot Robbie show the look of the character

This week, new behind-the-scenes photos from Barbie, a film directed by Greta Gerwig for Warner Bros. Pictures, were shared on social media. In them, it is possible to see more details about the costumes of the titular protagonist, lived in the production by Margot Robbie.

Apparently, the character’s look was loosely inspired by 1970s fashion, especially the design of Robbie’s hot pink jumpsuit, which features a characteristic ruffle of that period on the hem of the pants. In addition, the actress’ hairstyle and the scarf tied around her neck also reinforce this hypothesis.

You can check out the full images below!

In the official photos released so far, Barbie appeared with some accessories that referred to visuals already seen in the most famous doll in the world on certain occasions. In this context, it is worth remembering that the brand’s first toy was originally released in the late 1950s and, for this reason, some of her costume details were directly related to the fashion of that period.

Barbie: learn more about Greta Gerwig’s movie with Margot Robbie

There are numerous animated films starring Barbie that have even helped boost the doll’s sales over the years. Gerwig’s project, however, is the character’s first live-action and will also feature Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Alexandra Shipp and Will Ferrell in the main cast.

Through social networks, the public shows that they are eager to check out this premiere up close. According to Robbie, starring in the film has been a nostalgic experience.

“People often hear [o nome] Barbie and think they know exactly how this movie is going to be. But after these people find out Greta Gerwig’s plan is bolder, they’re speechless.”

Ryan Gosling will play Ken in the new Barbie movie. (Warner Bros. Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Warner Bros. pictures

Scheduled to hit theaters in July 2023, Barbie is an old project, which was first announced in 2014. Since then, Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway have already signed and then broken their contractual agreements to play the titular character.

With the involvement of Warner Bros. Pictures, Mattel seems to have finally found a good partner for the business and the production was consolidated with the arrival of Gerwig and Robbie.

Did you like the content? So stay tuned here at TecMundo so you don’t miss any news related to this long-awaited movie by viewers!