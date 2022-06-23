Benedict Cumberbatch Discusses Doctor Strange’s Future After the Multiverse of Madness ~ Marvel Universe 616

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has arrived on Disney+ and fans can check out this chapter in the life of the MCU’s former Sorcerer Supreme in more detail. And for the actor, much more is yet to come. Benedict Cumberbatch sat down with The New Indian Express to talk about the possibility of a third film. When the channel asked directly about the likelihood, Cumberbatch openly said he “would love to do another one”, citing the fact that there’s still “a lot more to explore” with the character:

“I hope so. I’d love to do another one. Doctor Strange is such a complex character and it feels like there’s so much more to explore with him. He’s such a brilliant character and I’m still having so much fun playing him.”

In a previous interview with Extra TV, Cumberbatch had already warned that the Multiverse of Madness prepares him “for a really exciting future” in the MCU. “I really can’t wait to see what the fan reaction is to this and where Strange takes him, and who he is by the end of the movie. But I think it sets him up for a really exciting future.”

Cumberbatch then admitted that he was never a huge comic book fan growing up, pointing out that he “knew nothing” about Doctor Strange. It got to the point where he had to ask some people who Strange was when the character was first offered to him:”

“I have to raise my hand and humbly admit that I am not and never have been a big fan of comics. I had a few comics and loved the Superman movies with Christopher Reeve. That shows how old I am! I don’t know anything about Doctor Strange. I had to ask a few people who he was when the character was offered to me. The more I found out about him, the more I loved him as a character. He’s a wonderful character to play.”

Asked if he knew Doctor Strange would play a prominent role in the MCU, the veteran actor said he’s still “surprised” by how prominent Strange has become. “Not really. I’m still surprised at how prominent he’s become. I always knew there was incredible potential there because of every aspect of the character, but I definitely had no idea we’d get to this point with the character with the multiverse aspect when we started.”

Cumberbatch also revealed his Multiverse dream crossover, sharing that he would love for his Doctor Strange to appear alongside Banana Man in a corner of the Multiverse. Banana Man is a fictional superhero appearing in British comics, where he is usually portrayed as a schoolboy who transforms into a cape figure when he eats a banana:

“I like the idea of ​​him showing up with Banana Man. I was a big fan of Banana Man as a kid and I like the idea of ​​us going there to see what he’s up to.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

Gravedigger



