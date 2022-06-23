Bia advances without playing and will see Kvitova in the semi

Eastbourne (England) – Beatriz Haddad Maia’s phase is so positive that she didn’t even need to enter the court this Thursday to qualify for the semifinals of the WTA 500 in Eastbourne. Her opponent in the quarterfinals, the Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from the tournament with a right elbow injury and guaranteed Brazil’s number 1 advance.

Bia won’t add one more win to her 12-win streak, but will add up the prize pool, up to now $36,000, and the points. With the semi achieved this week, she is provisionally gaining two more places and moving up to 27th place in the rankings, her new career best. She can be among the top 25 if she is a finalist and reaches the 21st place with the title.

In her third consecutive semifinal, coming from the titles in Nottingham and Birmingham, Bia will face a left-handed duel with the Czech Petra Kvitova, in a rematch of the match valid for the first round of Birmingham, won by the Brazilian in straight sets.

A little earlier, the two-time Wimbledon champion, now 31st in the rankings, claimed the status of seed 14 and defeated the home tennis player Harriet Dart in straight sets, scoring partials of 6/3 and 6/4 over the British.

The other semifinal in Eastbourne will have the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and the Italian Camila Giorgi, both with very easy games this Friday. Ostapenko eliminated the Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, 6/3 and 6/2, and Giorgi passed the Hungarian Viktoriya Tomova, 6/3 and 6/1. Each won once in the direct duels between them, one of them at Wimbledon in 2017, won by the Latvian.