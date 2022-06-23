Bitcoin (BTC) Scared by Powell’s Speech, Returns Below $20,000 – Money Times

This Wednesday (22), the Bitcoin (BTC) it dropped again several times and was below the $20,000 mark. THE cryptocurrency accumulates a negative variation of 4.64% on the day and has been closing the day in the region of US$ 19,900 at the time of publication of this article.

One of the reasons for today’s retreat can be linked to the speech of Jerome Powellchairman of the Federal Reserve (Central Bank of the United States), where he says that interest rates in the country will continue to increase.

Powell said at Wednesday’s Senate committee hearing that it would be necessary to “raise interest rates beyond the “neutral” level, which he said in the longer term would be “about 2.5%.”

O Ether (ETH), crypto asset from the network smart contracts Ethereum, also shows a drop in its price, and is currently being quoted at US$ 1,053, a negative daily variation of 6.36%.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the market capitalization of the sum of all cryptoassets lost 4.14% on the day, and reached the level of US$ 880.55 billion.

Bitcoin maintained market dominance on top of Ether, even as Ether rose above the market. The dominance of bitcoin and ether is, respectively, 43% and 14.5%.

“Fear & Greed” Index – how is the feeling of fear in the market?

The “Fear & Greed” index, with a scale of 0 to 100 points, where the closer to zero the fear is extreme, and 100 the optimism prevails, points out this Wednesday (22):

Despite the daily declines, the index rises 2 points today and reaches the level of 11 points.

Bitcoin (BTC) Onchain Data

According to blockchain data analytics website Blockchain.com, the hash rate – the maximum capacity a miner can produce – per second has increased since yesterday to 183,743 EH/s.

Today, the cryptocurrency’s blockchain had about 243,596 confirmed transactions on the network and an estimated volume of 213,089 BTC moved in those 24 hours.

Market analysis

Eduardo Andrade, business analyst at Mercado Bitcoin, comments that after the Fed’s decision, it is possible to observe a more volatile market with fear of possible further declines.

“After all, if you miss the last low, the price of bitcoin could drop to the $15,000 region or even lower levels, like $12,000,” he says. “If it holds, there is a chance that a breather will occur which, if it is strong enough, could push the price up to the $25,000 region.”

For Andrade, this is a bad time for the cryptocurrency market, which has suffered a high volume of losses in recent days, bringing more fear, but also new opportunities to build a position.

After two days of recovery, the price of Bitcoin and other altcoins fell again today, with the market eyeing Jerome Powell’s pronouncement in the United States Senate, as he says.

Finally, it was announced that the UK will not require cryptocurrency companies to collect information about users who use self-custodial wallet addresses, where an individual user controls their private keys rather than a broker or trading platform.

The news comes as a relief to the privacy-focused crypto community, which has always warned against the EU move.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

the sector of decentralized finance (DeFi) also shows losses in terms of TVL today.

The total amount locked in DeFi, according to the website Defillama, is US$ 88.05 billion, a negative daily variation of 1.05%.

The protocol that has the most dominance, in terms of TVL, is Aave (AAVE), a decentralized lending platform, with a 10.75% share of the DeFi market and $9.47 billion locked in the protocol for liquidity. . A daily change of negative 2.11% in its TVL.

Follow Crypto Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with journalists, analysts and Crypto Times readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in the conversations about the news and analysis of everything happening in the crypto world. Follow the Crypto Times Facebook page now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.