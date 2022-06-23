Brad Pitt says he’s ‘in the final stretch’ of his career

The 58-year-old actor has as his next project the movie ‘Bullet Train’, which also features Sandra Bullock

Brad Pitt considers that, at 58 years old, he is “in the final stretch” of his long career in cinemas – which has gems such as “Fight Club” (1999) and “Inglourious Basterds” (2009) – and may be preparing for his retirement .

In an interview with GQ, the magazine of which he was the cover of the last global edition, the actor said that he is evaluating his next steps carefully and that he has been very selective in the choices of his latest projects.

“I consider myself in the final stretch,” he said. pitt. “This last semester or quarter. What will this section be like? And how do I want to shape it?”, he completed, referring to what has guided him for his next projects.

To agree to star in a new production at this moment in his trajectory, the actor needs to make more accurate decisions. “If the timing is right, especially if there is a personal connection,” he explained, according to Omelete.

I’m one of those creatures who speak through art. I just want to do it all the time. If I’m not doing it, I’m dying somehow,” he added.

latest project

Although pitt is seeing himself as “in the final stretch” of his career as an actor, being especially a film producer in recent times, he does not fail to participate in projects that positively pass through his selective evaluations.

The most recent of these was the action movie “Bullet Train”, directed by David Leitch, with launch scheduled for August in Brazil. The cast of the production still counts with names like Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnsonamong other stars.