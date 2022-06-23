Brazilian from The Suicide Squad dates Netflix actress and makes appearance with actress

As is already well known, despite being discreet in the media, Bianca Comparatostar of the Netflix series 3%, and actress Alice Braga lead a relationship. In fact, the Brazilian Alice Braga was in the cast of The Suicide Squad, giving birth to the character Sol Soria.

This June, LGBT Pride month, Alice Braga attended São Paulo Fashion Week and said that he wants to work with his girlfriend, who is also an actress Bianca Comparato.

“We have a lot of desire. We are already attentive and in search of the ideal project. Some ideas are emerging”, said the artist in an interview with Marie Claire.

Alice Braga is the protagonist of the film with Gabriel Leone who was present at the event, in addition to Vera Holtz, Rodrigo Lombardi, Tainá Muller and husband, Júlia Konrad, Gabriel Godoy and girlfriend, Clarisse Abujamra, Giuliano Manfredini (son of Renato Russo), Cacau Mello , Marina Person and husband, Adriana Colin and João Côrtes. In December, at the premiere of “Eduardo e Monica”, a national film based on the homonymous song by Renato Russo, Alice was with her beloved, Bianca.

Alice Braga was also in the cast of The New Mutants, a Fox film based on the Marvel comics.

