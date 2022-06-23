Brazilian investment management firm abandons Meta due to failure to compete with TikTok

Yesterday (21), IP Capital Partners, the oldest Brazilian company in the field of investment management, decided to abandon its operations in Meta citing the impact of the company’s failure to compete with TikTok.

Meta, formerly called Facebook, was part of the Brazilian company’s investment funds since 2018. However, the fund was removed earlier this year, as announced by IP in a statement to its clients.

The Brazilian company makes it clear that TikTok is the reason for the end of the investment fund in Meta. TikTok is also responsible for “the first- and second-order consequences” for Zuckerberg’s company.

The first-order consequences, according to IP Capital, are, above all, competition for time. The company refers to the way TikTok manages to capture users’ attention.

“While the short-form video format has so far been most successful with young people, we believe it has universal appeal and will continue to penetrate older audiences around the world.”

In addition, the Brazilian company also claimed to already perceive an evolution in the profile of TikTok users and commented on the tactics that Meta, at the time Facebook, used to combat the expansion of TikTok.

“Meta let TikTok grow stronger,” says investment firm

Unlike the effect Zuckerberg’s company had with the launch of Instagram Stories — which nearly destroyed Snapchat — the implementation of Reels on the same platform failed to bring TikTok down.

In fact, according to IP Capital, Meta “has left the current enemy [o TikTok]gain a lot of scale”, highlighting the success of content creators on the Chinese social network.

The success and, therefore, influence of the creators of TikTok makes the fight difficult for Meta, says the Brazilian investment company, estimating that the American public spent 20 times more time using TikTok than Reels.

TikTok launches tool to further control users’ screen time

The second-order consequences, on the other hand, are diverse. IP praises the acceleration of Meta by adopting Reels on Instagram and Facebook. However, the problem is that, in this way, there is an exchange of highly monetized resources (Feed and Stories) for a new low monetized resource.

This, therefore, is one of the second-order consequences factors that contributed to the slowdown in Meta earnings growth this year.

And going back to the fact that TikTok has captured so much attention, IP points out that the platform is a “promising new frontier” for advertisers. In other words, a threat to Meta’s main source of revenue.

Therefore, according to the Brazilian investment company, TikTok being this new frontier adds more risks to Meta in terms of future revenue growth for Facebook and Instagram.

In addition, IP Capital does not fail to mention the increase in spending made by Meta in the Reality Labs division. It is worth remembering that Reality Labs is the sector responsible for developing virtual and augmented reality technologies. The industry brought a $10 billion loss to Meta in 2021 in the metaverse development initiative.

Also Read: The Metaverse Cost Facebook $10 Billion in 2021

Based on this data, IP Capital Partners ends its short four-year history with Meta.

IP Capital has more than R$4 billion in assets. However, the oldest Brazilian company in the investment management business, founded in 1988, did not disclose information about the Meta investment fund.



