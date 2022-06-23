Brazilians are almost a third of foreigners in Portugal | World

According to the document, the foreign population residing in Portugal totaled 698,887 citizens last year – the highest number recorded since the beginning of the historical series in 1976. “In 2021, therefore, for the sixth consecutive year, there was an increase in the population foreign resident, with an increase of 5.6% compared to 2020”, highlights the report.

Despite the maintenance of the upward trend, the report pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic caused a slowdown in the increase in Portugal’s foreign population compared to 2020.

The document states that the main reasons for granting new residence permits in the country were professional activity, family reunification and study.

After Brazil, UK citizens were the second largest foreign community in Portugal (41,932), followed by Cape Verde (34,093), Italy (30,819), India (30,251), Romania (28,911), Ukraine (27,195), France (26,719), Angola (25,802) and China (22,782). The report highlights the increase in the Indian community, which has climbed four spots to now occupy fifth place.

The document also showed that the immigrant population in Portugal resides mainly on the coast, with 68% of foreigners registered in the districts of Lisbon, Faro and Setúbal.

Source link